Doctor in Gaza says children are dying of hunger as a direct result of Israel's blockade

/ Dr. Joanne Perry checking on a child exhibiting signs of malnutrition in Nasser hospital, southern Gaza. (Courtesy of Doctors Without Borders)

According to Palestinian health officials, more than 100 Palestinians in Gaza have died from hunger and malnutrition since the beginning of the war, most of them in recent weeks as Israel’s blockade of aid allowed into the region continues.

Here & Now‘s Asma Khalid talks with Dr. Joanne Perry with the humanitarian group Doctors Without Borders.

