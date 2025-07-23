Two near-miss plane collisions raise safety concerns
Two planes in Mexico City nearly crashed on Monday as one was landing and the other was taking off. Meanwhile, the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the near-miss of a small jet and a B-52 bomber last week near an airport in North Dakota. The pilot explained to passengers how he swerved to avoid the larger military aircraft.
We’ll talk with Here & Now transportation analyst Seth Kaplan about what made this near-miss so extraordinary.
