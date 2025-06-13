What Israel's escalation in Iran means for the region

Israel has launched waves of attacks against Iran, targeting Iran’s nuclear program sites and killing scientists and military leaders. The Iranian Supreme Leader says Israel should expect extreme punishment.

Here & Now‘s Scott Tong speaks with Here & Now Security Analyst Jim Walsh, who is a senior research associate at MIT’s security studies program, about what this rapid escalation between Israel and Iran could lead to and what’s at stake for the region.

Click here for more coverage and different points of view.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR