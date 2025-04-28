The government suggests defunding the 988 suicide hotline for LGBTQ+ youth

The Trump administration wants to cut funding for specialized services for LGBTQ+ youth on the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline, according to a leaked budget proposal reviewed by NPR.

While anyone in a mental health crisis can call or text 988 and be connected to a trained counselor, the line has specially trained counselors, often with similar life experiences, for high risk groups like veterans and LGBTQ+ youth.

"What they get with that specialized services line is they get somebody who cares, somebody who's been there with them, who has shared experiences, who can understand where they're coming from, and who has been specially trained to address the situations that they are dealing with," says Hannah Wesolowski, the chief advocacy officer at the non-profit National Alliance for Mental Illness (NAMI).

The higher risk of suicide for LGBTQ+ youth has been well documented by surveys, says psychologist Benjamin Miller, an adjunct professor at Stanford School of Medicine.

"Just last year alone, approximately 40% of LGBTQ youth considered suicide," he says, citing data from the most recent survey by The Trevor Project, an advocacy group for LGBTQ+ youth. "One in 10 had an attempt. And for those looking for help, only about half could get the help they need."

A line like 988 makes it easier for such youth to get mental health support, he adds.

The federal government's Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) illustrates the number's popularity in this group. It has received nearly 1.3 million contacts from LGBTQ+ people (calls, texts and online chats) since the launch of the 988 line in 2022.

"Just this year alone, in January and February, it's about 100,000 contacts with the line, which means that there are a lot of people who identify as LGBTQ+ who are seeking help through this line, " says Miller.

"And we know that crisis services geared towards LGBTQ+ youth and young adults works," says Wesolowski. "These services save lives."

Taking that service away from 988 could be devastating for individuals, say Wesolowski and other mental health advocates.

"I'm fearful for the lives that may be impacted if this decision is final," says Jaymes Black, CEO of The Trevor Project, which is one of the seven organizations funded by the federal government to provide mental health and crisis services for this population through 988.

"We are talking about potentially defunding suicide prevention, a suicide prevention program, that has strong bipartisan support. And it is a result of legislation that President Trump himself signed into law in his [first] term."

But the budget has yet to be finalized, adds Black. "This is only a draft."

And any budget proposal from the White House would need to make its way through Congress.

NPR contacted SAMSHA for comment, but it suggested contacting the Office of Management and Budget, which did not respond.

Should this specialized service on 988 go away, Black wants gay and trans youth to know that they can still reach out to The Trevor Project's own helpline.

"We will ensure that they know that Trevor Classic is there 24 seven accessible and ready for them."

However, the organization doesn't have the capacity to handle the same volume of calls and chats as 988, adds Black.

Wesolowski notes that a recent poll by NAMI showed that 61% of respondents supported specialized mental health services through 988 for high risk groups like LGBTQ+ youth.

