© 2025 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

The price of what hit record highs this week? Find out in the quiz

By Holly J. Morris
Published April 4, 2025 at 1:00 AM AKDT
From left: Paige Bueckers, Cory Booker, Val Kilmer.
Alika Jenner/Getty Images; Win McNamee/Getty Images; Jason Merritt/Getty Images
From left: Paige Bueckers, Cory Booker, Val Kilmer.

This week inspired questions of self-reflection, like "could I talk for 25 hours straight?" and "do I feel liberated?" and "can you tell me again why the Wisconsin Supreme Court is important?"

We have no insight into your psyche, but we do have 11 questions that you'll need to get right for a perfect score.

Copyright 2025 NPR

Loading...

Corrected: April 4, 2025 at 3:32 AM AKDT
While historical sources record Sen. Alfonse D’Amato's speech as 23 hours and 30 minutes, the U.S. Senate Historical Office removed him from the list of longest speeches earlier this week. "Turns out D’Amato did not speak for 23 hours straight but had a long break when the Senate recessed in the early hours of the morning," wrote Daniel S. Holt, associate historian at the Senate Historical Office, in an email. Since this would not be known to the general public, we have left the correct answer as D'Amato.
As Heard on NPR
Holly J. Morris
Holly J. Morris works on NPR's Training team. She was an editor at The Washington Post Express, National Geographic and U.S. News and World Report, and a college teacher.