More Norwegian ski jumpers have been suspended due to a major cheating scandal

The ski jumping world remains embroiled in controversy stemming from a cheating scandal that was announced this week, initially involving a few members of the Norwegian team.

The issue has since escalated, now implicating several more athletes.

As a result, all parties identified in this incident have been provisionally suspended by the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (IFS) due to suspicions of cheating. This action follows the skiers participation in the 2025 FIS Nordic World Ski Championships held in Trondheim, Norway last week.

Three things to know:

Team Norway's coach Magnus Brevig and equipment manager Adrian Livelten, along with two other team Norway staff members, were first provisionally suspended by the Norwegian ski federation on Tuesday. They are suspected of illegally manipulating ski suits to enhance athlete performance, according to statements from the IFS.

Olympic gold medalist Marius Lindvik, who won first place in men's individual normal hill ski jumping at the championship, and Johann André Forfang are included in that provisional suspension. Just a day later, the IFS announced that it would also provisionally suspend world championship winning medalists Robin Pedersen and Kristoffer Sundal, as well as Robert Johansson for their use of the manipulated equipment. All named parties will be, "provisionally suspended, with immediate effect, from participating in FIS events and events organized by a National Ski Association," the IFS said.

The IFS is conducting a thorough investigation into the equipment used by all Team Norway athletes. But no irregularities have been found in the equipment used by the Women's Ski Jumping team or by the Men's and Women's Nordic Combined teams.



The investigation continues

Although equipment from the other teams did not have any irregularities, the IFS' analysis of the men's jumping suits raised "additional suspicions of manipulation" according to their press release.

"The situation is obviously extremely disturbing and disappointing," said FIS Secretary General Michel Vion. "Since the weekend, both the FIS Independent Ethics and Compliance Office and the FIS administration have been working steadily to proceed with a broad and thorough investigation as swiftly as possible while also ensuring fairness and due process."

