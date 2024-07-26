Flavor Flav hits Paris to boost his new passion: women's water polo

NPR is in Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics. For the latest from the Opening Ceremony head to our live coverage.

PARIS — "Hey, we in Paris!" shouted the rapper Flavor Flav, laughing and shaking hands as he turned up for a press conference Friday at the Main Olympic Press Center wearing a swim cap and a Team USA jersey.

"Don't be embarrassed, we in Paris!"

The Public Enemy co-founder has emerged as a major booster and "official hype-man" of the American women's water polo squad, which has won three straight gold medals at the Summer Olympics, in 2012, 2016 and 2021.

Flav told reporters he became fascinated by water polo after reading a news story about the need for financial backing for the women's squad.

He said it occurred to him that he might be able to help support the team.

"I said let me step in and see if I can help these girls out," he said, describing himself as a "sponsor" but declining to detail his level of financial support.

"Everybody likes to feel like they have their back covered. It makes them feel more powerful."

Members of the women's water polo squad, who are scheduled to compete for the first time in Paris on Saturday, didn't attend the press conference.

Asked about his own sports background, Flavor Flav said he never competed professionally but was "one hell of an athlete" as a young man.

"I just recently got in the pool with the girls and I got to learn how difficult that water polo is," Flav said.

"It's a very, very hard sport. I was in the water for seven minutes. That was the hardest seven minutes in my life."

Flav said his Team USA attire includes a waterproof clock necklace — a reference to the oversized clock pendant that's part of his signature look — as well as a water polo jersey, a water polo cap.

"This is a great outfit. I could wear this the whole Olympics. I feel like an Olympian."

Water polo has long been a mostly white sport, but this Olympic team includes Ashleigh Johnson from Miami, who is Black.

Flav called Johnson a "major, major inspiration" to young Black people and said he hoped his own involvement could also help diversify the sport.

"I think by me jumping in the water with Ashleigh, it could probably enhance more Black people playing water polo. I know there's a lot of Black people who can play it."

Asked about his hopes for the Olympic Games, Flav said it begins an ends with a fourth medal: "These girls got three gold medals, I want to help them get a fourth."

The USA women's rugby team has also drawn support from singer-songwriter Taylor Swift, who gifted members of the squad tickets to see one of her recent shows.

"It was pretty amazing," said Maggie Stephens at a press conference in Paris earlier this week of the Swift concert.

"We want to be like her. Want to be able to love the pressure and be able to perform and have fun and enjoy the moment."

