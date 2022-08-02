Gov. Laura Kelly and Kansas AG Derek Schmidt to face one another in November

According to two race calls by The Associated Press, Kansas Gov. Laura Kelly, a Democrat, and Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Republican, have won their primaries for governor in the state.

They will face one another in November in a race that is considered a "tossup" by the non-partisan Cook Political Report.

Kelly lost favorability in her state during the pandemic. Schmidt, who is backed by former President Donald Trump, is known for promoting Trump's false claims about the 2020 election. Kelly is an abortion rights supporter. Schmidt is an abortion rights opponent.

