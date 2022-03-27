Oscars 2022: The full list of winners

Updated March 27, 2022 at 7:38 PM ET

Below is the full list of 2022 Academy Award nominees, with winners marked in bold. This list will be updated throughout the ceremony.

Best Picture

The Power of the Dog

Belfast

West Side Story

Dune

Licorice Pizza

King Richard

Coda

Don't Look Up

Drive My Car

Nightmare Alley

Directing

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Actress in a leading role

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Actor in a leading role

Will Smith, King Richard

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, tick, tick... Boom!

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Actress in a supporting role

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Judi Dench, Belfast

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Actor in a supporting role

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Ciarán Hinds, Belfast

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Animated feature film

Encanto

Luca

Mitchells vs. the Machines

Flee

Raya and the Last Dragon

Cinematography

Dune; Greig Fraser

Nightmare Alley; Dan Laustsen

The Power of the Dog; Ari Wegner

The Tragedy of Macbeth; Bruno Delbonnel

West Side Story; Janusz Kaminski

Costume design

Cruella, Jenny Beavan

West Side Story, Paul Tazewell

Nightmare Alley, Luis Sequeira

Cyrano, Massimo Cantini Parrini

Documentary (feature)

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul (...Or, When the Revolution Could Not Be Televised)

Writing with Fire

Documentary (short subject)

WINNER: "The Queen of Basketball"

"Audible"

"Lead Me Home"

"Three Songs for Benazir"

"When We Were Bullies"

Film editing

WINNER: Dune; Joe Walker

The Power of the Dog; Peter Sciberras

Don't Look Up; Hank Corwin

King Richard; Pamela Martin

tick, tick...BOOM!; Myron Kerstein and Andrew Weisblum

International feature film

Bhutan, Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

Denmark, Flee

Italy, The Hand of God

Japan, Drive My Car

Norway, The Worst Person in the World

Makeup and hairstyling

WINNER: The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

House of Gucci

Music (original score)

WINNER: Dune, score by Hans Zimmer

Don't Look Up, score by Nicholas Britell

Encanto, score by Germaine Franco

Parallel Mothers, score by Alberto Iglesias

The Power of the Dog, score by Jonny Greenwood

Music (original song)

"Down To Joy" from Belfast

"Dos Oruguitas" from Encanto

"Somehow You Do" from Four Good Days

"Be Alive" from King Richard

"No Time To Die" from No Time to Die

Production design

WINNER: Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

The Tragedy of Macbeth

The Power of the Dog

Short film (animated)

WINNER: "The Windshield Wiper," directed by Alberto Mielgo

"Bestia," directed by Hugo Covarrubias

"Boxballet," directed by Anton Dyakov

"Robin Robin," directed by Daniel Ojari and Michael Please

Short film (live action)

WINNER: "The Long Goodbye," directed by Aneil Karia

"Ala Kachuu - Take and Run," directed by Maria Brendle

"The Dress," directed by Tadeusz Lysiak

"On My Mind," directed by Martin Strange-Hansen

"Please Hold," directed by KD Davila

Sound

WINNER: Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Belfast

Visual effects

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Writing (adapted screenplay)

CODA; screenplay by Siân Heder

Drive My Car; screenplay by Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe

Dune; screenplay by Jon Spaihts, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth

The Lost Daughter; written by Maggie Gyllenhaal

The Power of the Dog; written by Jane Campion and Thomas Savage

Writing (original screenplay)

Belfast; written by Kenneth Branagh

Don't Look Up; screenplay by Adam McKay; Story by Adam McKay and David Sirota

King Richard; written by Zach Baylin

Licorice Pizza; written by Paul Thomas Anderson

The Worst Person in the World; written by Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier

