Breaking down what it takes to produce the Oscars this year

It will take more than 5,000 broadcast technicians, stagehands and associate directors, among many other professionals, to produce the Oscars this year.

Here's a glimpse at the large undertaking the production will take this year, according to Sunshine Sachs Morgan & Lylis, an independent full-service communications and narrative consulting firm:

55 cameras are used across the Oscars, pre-show, digital show and international feeds

12 broadcast mobile units and more than 20 technical support and office trailers are used in the production

It requires 30 days to load, set up, rehearse and strike the show

All electrical power is provided by Los Angeles DWP. In the event of a power failure, a dual UPS backup system is used saving hundreds of hours of generator time and diesel fuel use

14 miles of fiber optic cable are used to support the broadcast infrastructure

1,500 lighting instruments and 18 miles of data and power cable are used to light the show

There are over 120 musicians and 80 dancers performing on this year's show

More than 45 presenters participated in Saturday rehearsals. The orchestra rehearses and records at the world-famous Capitol Studios in Hollywood prior to moving into the Dolby Theatre

The stage is 120 feet wide and 75 feet deep

There's a 32-foot-wide elevator on-stage that descends 50 feet into the basement to assist in changing scenery

The set is embedded with almost a mile of custom LED tape and is covered in 3,500 yards of pleated fabric

The on-stage video wall surface totals 2,400 square feet

There are more than 3,000 linear feet of red carpet created in custom "academy" red

It takes 600 man-hours to install and remove the carpet. The entire length of carpet is cleaned the morning of the show

There's a 70-person COVID team administrating over 14,000 PCR tests for the cast and crew

More than 200 countries air the Oscars, many of them live

