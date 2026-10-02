There’s still time to appeal FEMA assistance decisions from Halong

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said that there is still time for people impacted by ex-typhoon Halong to appeal decisions regarding individual assistance.

FEMA said that assistance may still be available for disaster-related needs, including subsistence equipment, snowmachines, stove oil, all-terrain vehicles, initial rental expenses, continued temporary housing assistance, home repairs, vehicle damage, medical expenses, moving, and storage.

In some cases, FEMA said that it requires additional information or supporting documentation from applicants. The agency said that applicants should carefully review determination letters they have received to identify what may still be needed.

All FEMA determination letters explain the types of documents that may help an applicant appeal FEMA’s decision or the awarded amount for that type of assistance, according to the agency.

Appeals can be submitted online at disasterassistance.gov.

Applicants will be notified in writing of the response to their appeal, either by mail or by logging into their disasterassistance.gov account.

You can also submit your appeal by mail to:

FEMA Individuals & Households Program, National Processing Center

P.O. Box 10055

Hyattsville, MD 20782-8055.

You can submit your appeal by fax at 800-827-8112, Attention: FEMA – Individuals & Households Program.

Applicants who wish to have someone submit their appeal on their behalf should complete an Authorization for the Release of Information Under the Privacy Act form and send it to FEMA with their appeal paperwork.

Yugtun FEMA press release: