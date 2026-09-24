FEMA says rental assistance remains available for households impacted by Halong

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) said that that some people whose homes were damaged by the remnants of Typhoon Halong may still be eligible to receive temporary rental assistance.

People who haven’t applied for rental assistance are still able to apply. Those who have already received rental funds from FEMA and need continued help can apply separately for the agency’s Continued Temporary Housing Assistance.

Applicants can get information on rental assistance and continued temporary rental assistance by calling the FEMA Alaska Call Center at 1-866-342-1699 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Yup’ik interpretation is available on Thursdays from 1-4 p.m.

Applicants may qualify for continued assistance if they:

Were awarded initial rental assistance and used it as intended.

Are unable to return to the pre-disaster residence because it is uninhabitable, inaccessible, or not available due to the disaster.

Can’t afford to pay for temporary housing and aren’t receiving help from other housing programs or voluntary agencies.

Establish a Permanent Housing Plan (PHP) and continue to show they are working toward meeting that goal.

Applicants should submit the following documents with the completed Continued Temporary Housing Assistance Form:

Copy of your current lease or rental agreement. The lease or rental agreement must include the location of the rental unit, amount of rent, length of lease, number of occupants, and signatures of the landlord and tenant.

Documents showing your prior Rental Assistance was used for temporary housing, such as rent and utility receipts.

Documents showing current income for all members of your household 18 years and older, or if an adult household member is not working, a signed statement of no income for each adult that is not working.

Documents that show current housing costs for your pre-disaster home only if you are still responsible for those costs. For example, a homeowner may still be paying a mortgage, insurance, or some utilities for their pre-disaster home.

What is a Permanent Housing Plan?

A PHP is your plan to return to your home or find a new home you can afford. When you apply for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance, you will be asked to select the Permanent Housing Plan listed on the application that best describes your situation. Later, if you are still getting help from FEMA to pay for temporary housing, FEMA requires applicants for Continued Temporary Housing Assistance to develop a Permanent Housing Plan, which may include information that:

A pre-disaster owner can repair or rebuild the pre-disaster residence.

A pre-disaster owner can purchase a new residence.

A pre-disaster owner or renter can find and lease an available rental unit.

Documents describing progress toward obtaining a Permanent Housing Plan: