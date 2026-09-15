High winds bring mild to moderate flooding to Kuskokwim River and coastal communities

High winds have caused mild to moderate flooding across Kuskokwim River and coastal communities.

No significant damages have been reported as of the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 15.

On Tuesday morning in Bethel, the Kuskokwim River crested Joe Lomack Beach and flooded parts of the Alligator Acres neighborhood, including parts of Hangar Lake Road and Fifth and Sixth avenues. Shallow water also covered the roads on both sides of Bethel’s small boat harbor.

Meteorologist Christian Landry with the National Weather Service (NWS) said that strong southerly winds have kept Kuskokwim River water levels high.

“We've seen in the past that these strong southerly flows can help keep the river from draining out into the Bering [Sea] as effectively,” Landry said. “And once that happens, we can see water backing up in places like Bethel.”

By mid-morning, the Bethel river gauge reached a peak of 9.4 feet. Landry said that since then, the gauge has been dropping. Forecasters believe that will continue, even through the afternoon high tide.

Gabby Hiestand Salgado / KYUK Flooding at a home on Sixth Avenue in Bethel after high tides and heavy winds on Sept. 15, 2026.

“We are confident that with the downtick in the river gauge that we're seeing now, we should see those river levels continue to drop this afternoon,” Landry said.

A flood advisory for the interior Kuskokwim Delta remains in effect until 4:00 p.m. on Sept. 15. A flood watch has been issued for the upper Kuskokwim Valley through the afternoon of Thursday, Sept. 17.

Coastal communities, including Kipnuk, have recorded tidal levels of nearly 3 feet above average, though there are no reports of water damage to the community.

Landry said that rainfall is expected on the afternoon of Sept. 15, which will contribute to a slow receding of water levels, but is not expected to cause any increase in flooding.

“The highest water levels we're expecting [on the coast] are going to coincide with the high tides [on Sept. 15]. So conditions will begin to improve by overnight [Sept. 15] into [the morning of Sept. 16] as the low pressure system weakens and moves out of the area,” Landry said.

Landry said that the high tide on the afternoon of Sept. 15 is expected to be weaker than that morning’s swell in the aforementioned communities. It’s forecast to be closer to the normal high tide.

A coastal flood advisory is in effect for the Kuskokwim Delta Coast and Nunivak Island until 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 16.

Stay tuned to KYUK’s website and at 640 AM for updates through the fall storm season.

This story is breaking and may be updated with additional information.