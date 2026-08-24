Emmonak man charged with murder after woman found deceased in steam bath

An Emmonak man has been jailed on a charge of first-degree murder after Alaska State Troopers allegedly found him inside a steam bath with a woman dead from apparent stab wounds.

According to a charging document, Emmonak-based troopers responded to a disturbance in the steam bath on the night of Aug. 14 to find 38-year-old Christopher Horn with a knife in his chest and 37-year-old Anita Hootch deceased.

The charges say that another man had tried to intervene earlier, at one point trying to hit Horn with a harpoon, but Horn allegedly cut him with the knife.

In a written statement posted online on Aug. 19, troopers said that a preliminary investigation found that Horn allegedly stabbed himself after stabbing Hootch.

Horn was medevaced to an Anchorage hospital for treatment and was transferred to the Anchorage Correctional Complex, where he was held on $500,000 bail.

Horn also faces a charge of third-degree felony assault.

The next court hearing in the case is set for Sept. 9 in Bethel court.