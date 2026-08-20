No survivors in Southwest Alaska plane crash with 8 on board

Eight people died Thursday, Aug. 20 after the charter plane they were flying in crashed on a remote cape in Southwest Alaska.

The civilian-contracted aircraft crashed at the Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site Airport, roughly 450 miles west of Anchorage, according to a statement from the Alaskan Alaskan North American Aerospace Defense (NORAD) Command Region, Alaskan Command, and 11th Air Force.

Multiple military aircraft responded to the site on Aug. 20, where personnel from the 212th Rescue Squadron confirmed that there were no survivors.

The military said that the names of the passengers and crew will be released 24 hours after notification of next of kin.

“This is a devastating loss for our military family and the communities we serve," said United States Air Force Lt. Gen. Robert Davis, commander of Alaskan Command, the Alaskan NORAD Region, and 11th Air Force.

Cape Newenham Long Range Radar Site is part of a network of remote radar sites that track aircraft operating in Alaska's airspace and along its borders, according to the statement.

According to National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) spokesperson Clint Johnson, the plane had been chartered from Anchorage to Cape Newenham.

Johnson said that the NTSB is preparing its own investigation.

“We are launching a team to Cape Newenham. They’re gonna be coming up from Seattle, joined by some of our investigators here in Anchorage as well, and headed to the site probably in the next couple of days, weather permitting,” Johnson said.

The military said that more information would be available in the coming days.

This is a developing story and has been updated.

KNOM’s Ben Townsend contributed to this reporting.