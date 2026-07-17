© 2026 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Voters displaced from Kipnuk and Kwigillingok can vote using village addresses

KYUK | By Samantha Watson
Published July 17, 2026 at 4:46 PM AKDT
Bethel polling Precinct 1 located at the Lower Kuskokwim District Office. Oct. 3, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
Gabby Salgado
/
KYUK
Bethel polling Precinct 1 located at the Lower Kuskokwim District Office. Oct. 3, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.

Alaska’s deadline for voter registration is coming up soon, but some Typhoon Halong-impacted voters don’t need to update their residential address to vote, even if they’re living somewhere else.

According to the Alaska Division of Elections, if residents are temporarily living outside of their communities due to the typhoon and have intent to return, they can maintain their residential address in the village, rather than updating their address to their temporary residence.

Displaced voters can continue to vote using a House District 38 ballot.

The deadline to register to vote to update voter registration is Sunday, July 19. You can check your voter registration or become registered at Alaska’s online voter registration system.
Alaska State News
Samantha Watson
Samantha (she/her) is a news reporter at KYUK.
See stories by Samantha Watson