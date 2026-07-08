Akiachak man charged with murder in stabbing death

An Akiachak man faces murder charges after he allegedly stabbed another man to death in the Kuskokwim River community on the evening of July 5.

Alaska State Troopers said that they received a report from Akiachak tribal police just after midnight on July 6 that 37-year-old Fred Nose Jr. had stabbed his cousin, 41-year-old Randy Nose, who later died from his injuries.

According to a charging document, tribal police responded to Nose's residence to find him lying on the floor, severely injured from an arm laceration and breathing shallowly. Nose Jr. was allegedly found sitting next to the victim in a chair, mumbling incoherently.

Troopers searching the residence found half of a pair of surgical scissors lying next to the injured man’s body, according to the charges. The investigators collected a range of sharp objects and cutting tools from the residence as potential evidence in the case.

Nose Jr. was charged with second-degree murder and was jailed at the Yukon Kuskokwim Correctional Center in Bethel. A hearing in his case is set for July 17 in Bethel court.

The victim’s body was sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage and his next of kin have been notified.