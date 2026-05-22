Lower Yukon communities impacted by breakup flooding now eligible for disaster assistance

Lower Yukon communities impacted by the 2026 breakup flooding are now eligible for state disaster assistance.

On May 21, Gov. Mike Dunleavy added on to his initial disaster declaration supporting central Yukon River communities. The May 11 declaration included the communities of Chalkyitsik and Hughes, which saw flooding earlier this month.

As breakup has flowed — and stalled — down the Yukon River, flooding has inundated lower Yukon Delta communities, including Anvik, Grayling, Russian Mission, and Holy Cross. The state reports that Holy Cross has been the most severely impacted by flooding, where water has reached several households, overwhelmed infrastructure, and covered the runway beyond use.

The governor’s extension includes the Iditarod Regional Education Area and the Lower Yukon Regional Education Area.

Those communities can also apply for public and individual assistance online at ready.alaska.gov .

The River Watch team continues to monitor the situation on the lower Yukon River and is connected with city and tribal leadership across impacted communities.