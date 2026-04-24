No injuries reported after small plane flips over while landing in Aniak

A pilot and one passenger have not reported any injuries after a privately operated plane they were flying in flipped over on the runway while landing in Aniak midday on April 24.

National Transportation Safety Board spokesperson (NTSB) Clint Johnson says the Cessna 185 was taking off from a remote airstrip in the area when its left landing gear strut – which absorbs shock during landings – failed. The pilot was forced to make an emergency landing in Aniak, where the plane flipped onto its top shortly after touching down on the runway.

Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) records show the airplane is registered to Bob Adams, an outfitter and hunting guide who operates in the area.

Johnson said the NTSB will be conducting an investigation into the incident.