BCSF announces three scholarships honoring Alaskans with Y-K Delta roots

Three higher education scholarships awarded in honor of Alaskans with Y-K Delta roots are open for applications.

The scholarships are facilitated by Bethel Community Services Foundation (BCSF) and will be given to support students in their upcoming fall semester of school.

The Mary C. Pete Legacy Scholarship honors the former UAF Kuskokwim Campus director and local leader. Pete advocated for the safety of women and girls in her community and believed strongly in high-quality education. Three $1,500 scholarships will be awarded in her name.

The John Active Memorial Scholarship honors a legacy of work in Native media. The $1,000 scholarship is given in partnership with KYUK, where Active advocated for Yup’ik language and culture through a career on the public radio airwaves.

Now in its second year, the Bethel Registered Nurse Education Scholarship was created by John H. Fournelle in honor of his parents who had careers in healthcare on the Y-K Delta. Two $1,000 awards will be given to students in the Kuskokwim Campus-based cohort of the UAA Associate of Applied Science in Nursing program.

The John Active Memorial and Mary C. Pete Legacy scholarships will accept applications through June 1. The Bethel Registered Nurse Education Scholarship will be open through June 22.

Each of the three scholarships is also currently collecting donations to increase their award amounts. You can make a donation online at bcsfoundation.org , via mail-in check, in-person at BCSF, or by calling 907-543-1812.

Criteria for each award varies. Details can be found on BCSF’s website or by calling its office at 907-545-6052.