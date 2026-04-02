April 3 is the deadline to apply for October 2025 storm relief

People impacted by damage from last October’s storms have until the end of day on Friday, April 3 to apply for state and federal disaster assistance, as well as loans through the federal Small Business Administration.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) says the deadline does not affect home inspections still being scheduled. People who have already applied for state, federal, and small business loan assistance will still be able to file appeals and update their applications online after April 3.

The deadline to apply for assistance was initially set for December 2025, but was extended twice as additional communities were added to the list of those eligible for assistance.

To Apply for State Individual Assistance

State designated areas include North Slope Borough, Northwest Arctic Borough, Bering Straits Regional Education Attendance Area (REAA), Lower Yukon REAA, Yupiit REAA, Lower Kuskokwim REAA, Kashunamiut REAA, and Pribilof Islands REAA.



Visit https://ready.alaska.gov/IA

Call 1-844-445-7131 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To Apply for FEMA Individual Assistance

FEMA designated areas include: Northwest Arctic Borough, Lower Yukon Regional Education Attendance Area (REAA), Lower Kuskokwim REAA, Kashunamiut REAA, Yupiit REAA and the City of Saint Mary’s.



Call the FEMA Alaska Call Center at 1-866-342-1699 from 8:30 a.m. -5:00 p.m. Monday through Friday

**If you need a reasonable accommodation, contact the Alaska Call Center.

**If you need a reasonable accommodation, contact the Alaska Call Center. Register on DisasterAssistance.gov.

Use the FEMA App

Small Business Administration

The SBA offers low-interest, long-term disaster loans to eligible homeowners and renters to repair or replace their home or personal property not covered by insurance or other assistance. Businesses and nonprofits can also apply for physical damage loans -- including loss of income.

For more information call 1-800-659-2955, apply online at sba.gov/disaster or visit one of the two Disaster Loan Outreach Centers, located at the Bethel City Hall at 300 Chief Eddie Hoffman Hwy., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., or at the University of Alaska at 1901 Bragaw St., Anchorage, AK 99508, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The deadline to apply for physical damage is April 3, 2026.