Emmonak man sentenced for shooting of 13-year-old girl

An Emmonak man has been convicted of felony assault and sentenced to serve 12 and a half years in jail for shooting a 13-year-old girl.

Last July, 49-year-old Nicholas Tucker Jr. shot the girl with a hunting rifle through the door of a bedroom in his home. According to charging documents, Tucker Jr.’s son had taken refuge in the bedroom during a violent altercation between him and his father that did not involve the girl.

Tucker Jr. was arrested outside of the home without incident shortly after the shooting. The girl was medevaced to Anchorage, where her arm was amputated.

In February, Judge William Montgomery handed Tucker Jr. a 20-year total jail sentence, with seven and a half years suspended and five years of probation.