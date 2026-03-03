LKSD selects Jason Hlasny as its next superintendent

A former Lower Kuskokwim School District (LKSD) school psychologist is returning as the district’s new superintendent. Jason Hlasny will step into the Bethel-based job in July.

Hlasny is the current director of special education instruction for the Anchorage School District, where he’s worked in various capacities since 2003.

Hlasny’s ties to the Yukon-Kuskokwim (Y-K) Delta through previous work with the district in the early 2000s was part of what made him an attractive candidate, according to a press release from the district. The pool of nearly a dozen applicants was narrowed down to four that were qualified for the role and had a connection to the region.

In a written statement, Hlasny spoke of the depth of "culture, language, and resilience" in the communities served by the district. “I enter this role with profound respect for the people and traditions that define this district and with a clear commitment to student success,” he said.

The district’s search for the right candidate began immediately after current LKSD superintendent Andrew "Hannibal" Anderson’s resignation in December 2025 .

After a two-year stint in the role and a longer history serving the district, Anderson cited family circumstances that prompted an upcoming move outside of the region. He will continue to work through June.

LKSD’s board unanimously approved Hlasny for the role during a meeting on Feb. 27.