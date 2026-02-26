Search for missing Sand Point high schooler now recovery operation

Authorities in Sand Point now believe a high school student who went missing Monday evening after a canoe ride is dead.

Sand Point Chief of Police Benjamin Allen said they began searching for Kaipo Kaminanga on Monday evening, immediately after being notified of his disappearance around 7:30 p.m.

Allen said they have now begun recovery efforts.

A dive team from Anchorage was on its way to the island community Thursday morning.

“We believe we have the area narrowed down to a portion of Red Cove Lake,” Chief Allen said while waiting for the recovery team’s flight to land. “They'll probably start there, and if they can't locate him in that area, then we'll start moving out further.”

Allen said the divers, who are coordinating with the Alaska State Troopers, are also bringing an underwater drone to assist in the search.

Allen said he and local volunteers have been the only ones searching, prior to the dive team’s arrival.

“We had homemade dredging equipment that we put together, and the boats were dredging,” Allen said. “We had a diver from Trident [Seafoods] who made a few dives, but was having equipment difficulties as well. Everyone's doing what they can.”

Sand Point is a small community of about 800 people that sits on the northwest side of Popof Island, near the western end of the Alaska Peninsula.

Allen said Kaminanga and three other boys left town Monday afternoon on their four wheelers with ingredients to make s’mores, headed to Red Cove Lake, which sits southwest of town. He said three of the boys, including Kaminanga, found a canoe by the lake and hopped in for a ride.

“While out, the canoe capsized,” Allen said. “The fourth boy who didn't go on the canoe, jumped on his four wheeler, rode as fast as he could to get as close to them as he could. He stripped his clothes off and jumped in after him. He was able to get two of the boys to shore. The last time he saw Kaipo, he was face down in the water, and by the time he got the second boy back to shore, Kaipo was gone.”

Kaminanga’s disappearance has been hard on the small community. But Allen said there’s been a good turnout of volunteers helping with the search, including the boy’s family.

“Even in his grief, Kaipo’s father … was down watching everything, and there were some volunteers that hiked down and they were going to have to go through water, and he stopped and offered them a ride so they didn't have to go through the water on foot,” Allen said. “I mean, that's just the type of family he comes from.”

Locals have also organized a GoFundMe campaign for Kaminanga’s family. As of Thursday afternoon, they’ve raised over $60,000.

Eastern Aleutians Tribes is providing additional behavioral health support for the community. There will be on-site providers at the EAT clinic and the Sand Point School. Call 907-383-3151 or 907-383-6076 to schedule an appointment. Walk-ins may be accommodated based on availability.