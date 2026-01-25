Slideshow: Finish of the 2026 Kuskokwim 300

6 of 27 — drive-download-20260126T004906Z-1-001/20260125_K300Finish_KBasile-0033.jpg

Among the top five finishers in the 47th Annual Kuskokwim 300 Sled Dog Race (K300) were Mike Williams Jr. (3rd place), Jessica Klejka (4th place) and Pete Kaiser (1st place). All three were born and raised in Kuskokwim communities.

Katie Baldwin Basile