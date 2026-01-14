Toksook Bay man charged with kidnapping remains at large after evading capture

A Toksook Bay man who allegedly kidnapped a tribal police officer at gunpoint remains at large as of Jan. 14 and has been charged with additional crimes after evading capture in the Nelson Island community.

On Dec. 2, 2025, the state issued an arrest warrant for 44-year-old Adrian Kailukiak, who days earlier allegedly took tribal police officer Gregory Karl hostage at gunpoint. Another tribal police officer was able to defuse the situation, but Kailukiak was not taken into custody at the time.

In the weeks that followed, Alaska State Troopers said that they were unable to locate Kailukiak. On Dec. 29, 2025, tribal police made contact with Kailukiak at a modified shipping container in Toksook Bay where he was known to be staying. According to charging documents, an unarmed officer who entered the residence retreated after hearing what sounded like Kailukiak loading a pistol.

On Jan. 13, 2026, the state issued an additional arrest warrant for Kailukiak, who now faces additional charges of third-degree felony assault and misdemeanor resisting arrest. Kailukiak is also charged with felony kidnapping, weapons misconduct, and three counts of assault: two for allegedly firing a handgun at Karl, and one for allegedly striking him in the head with the gun.