FEMA assistance hub reopens in Bethel

KYUK | By Samantha Watson
Published January 12, 2026 at 6:15 PM AKST
Christopher E. Zimmer
/
Shutterstock

A service to help people impacted by Typhoon Halong file for federal support has reopened in Bethel.

The Bethel Assistance Hub, located in the Association of Village Council Presidents (AVCP) Tugkar Building, is staffed with employees to provide one-on-one help registering for the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) assistance. The center reopened on Jan. 12, 2026 after closing for the holidays and the cold weather snap on Dec. 19, 2025.

Staff at the center can help answer questions about federal assistance applications and aid with uploading necessary documents. Yup’ik translators are available.

The center will be open from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance has been extended until Feb. 20.
Samantha Watson
Samantha (she/her) is a news reporter at KYUK.
