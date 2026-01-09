Slaviq star begins its journey through Bethel at the YK Elders Home

The sounds of caroling filled the cozy dining room at the YK Elders Home long-term care facility in Bethel on Jan. 7. It was a week into the new year. But for Orthodox faithful of the region who follow the Julian calendar, Christmas, known as Slaviq, had just begun.

Some of the Elders and family members gathered in the dining room joined in with the St. Sophia Russian Orthodox Church choir. They sang hymns in English, Yup’ik, and Church Slavonic — the religious language of Russian missionaries who first arrived in the region in the mid-19th century.

Evan Erickson / KYUK A parishioner of the St. Sophia Russian Orthodox Church spins a wooden Slaviq star, while another man holds up a tapestry depicting the Nativity at the YK Elders Home in Bethel on Jan. 7, 2026.

In front of the choir, a parishioner held an Orthodox cross draped with a tapestry depicting the birth of Jesus Christ. Beside him, a young man flicked an ornate, red and gold painted star that spun on its axis. It represents the Star of Bethlehem, the star that guided the biblical Magi to the baby Jesus.

The spinning star will be working its way through a dozen homes in Bethel through Sunday, Jan. 11, accompanied by hours of feasting and singing. Choir member Trim Nick said that it’s the second year that the star has begun its journey at the YK Elders Home.

"In Yup’ik tradition we honor our Elders first. What's fitting of starting at the long-term care home here in Bethel is that our Elders are here," Nick said.

Elder Sophie Sakar moved downriver from Aniak in December 2025 to live at the home. She said that she stayed up the night before to listen in by phone to a late-night vigil held at the church in Aniak.

"It made me so happy because they're all [the] younger generation," Sakar said.

Evan Erickson / KYUK Aniak Elder Sophie Sakar sits among fellow residents of the YK Elders Home in Bethel during Slaviq celebrations provided by the St. Sophia Russian Orthodox Church on Jan. 7, 2026.

Sakar said that she was moved when the St. Sophia choir came to sing for her and others in Bethel.

"I didn't expect to hear that. And this is the first time I ever was down here, and I'm thankful for all the singers that was here," Sakar said.

Sitting next to a plate with generous helpings of akutaq and other Slaviq treats, Sakar said that she was also thankful for the food.

For those interested in catching the star during its journey through Bethel, a Slaviq schedule is posted at the St. Sophia Russian Orthodox Church. For more information, contact Fr. Michael Trefon at 907-545-7828 or Ana Hoffman at 907-545-4151.