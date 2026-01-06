Alaska Airlines works to fix issue that left Club 49 members with hefty baggage fees

On Jan. 4, Bethel resident Shane Iverson said that he was shocked when he stepped up to the Alaska Airlines counter at the Anchorage airport to check in for his flight home.

“I had two kids. We each had three items to check in, so nine items. I was sitting there with a ton of boxes and luggage when they told me they were gonna have to charge me for most of it,” Iverson said.

It was a surprising bill that Iverson and some other Alaska Airlines passengers have faced while checking baggage that used to fly for free within the state. The company said that it is working to reverse an issue with its Club 49 program that has affected the baggage benefit.

That benefit is a longtime Alaska Airlines policy of allowing three free checked bags per person on flights within the state. Iverson said that maxing out on luggage is something a lot of Bethel residents do.

“That's kind of part of the equation of your trip. If you can afford to fly in, at least you're gonna get a little savings on your supplies that you can bring back, and the variety of things you can find,” Iverson said.

In October 2025, Alaska Airlines announced that it would be limiting the perk to Alaska residents enrolled in its Club 49 loyalty program.

For Iverson, the change seemed inconsequential. He’s a resident, and he’s been a member of the free loyalty program since it launched in 2011. But when he checked in on his phone the night before flying, the app showed that he would be charged hundreds of dollars in baggage fees.

“I was like, it's probably just a computer snafu, pretty understandable. I'll just go early because probably other people are going to be dealing with this too,” Iverson said.

Initially, Iverson said that he was told that he would need to re-enroll in Club 49, and that it would take a week or more to process. But after some back and forth, he said that a ticket agent agreed to waive the fees. But he said he’s still not sure what happened.

In an emailed statement on Jan. 5, Alaska Airlines spokesperson Tim Thompson confirmed that some, but not all, Club 49 members have been incorrectly charged bag fees since a new baggage policy went into effect on Jan. 3. Current Club 49 members do not need to re-enroll in the program.

Thompson said that the problem may be resolved as early as Jan. 7. Meanwhile, customers can get bag fees waived at ticket counters by showing they have Club 49 status in the mobile app, or by showing proof of Alaska residency. Club 49 members who were incorrectly charged bag fees should contact customer service for assistance.

Iverson said that he was disappointed to find that other Bethel residents affected by the error also had little idea of what to make of it.

“Who's ever in charge of communicating really needs to do a better job. Because, you know, in rural Alaska we follow this closely. [It] really affects our lives,” Iverson said.

Meanwhile, Alaska Airlines' new baggage policy means non-Club 49 members without other special statuses are on the hook for new fees . According to reporting by KNOM, non-members without an Atmos Rewards credit card or elite status now need to pay at least $230 to check three bags within Alaska.

On top of the three free bags, Club 49 membership offers two free checked bags for flights to and from Alaska.

Confirm enrollment in Club 49 online by opening your profile dropdown menu, clicking Account Overview, and navigating to Membership Card. On the mobile app, click the Account tab and scroll down to Atmos Rewards and member card.

Editor's note: Shane Iverson is KYUK’s former general manager.