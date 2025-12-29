Halong-impacted individuals may be eligible for unemployment assistance

Individuals who have been impacted by Typhoon Halong may be eligible for unemployment benefits.

On Dec. 26, the Alaska Department of Labor announced that anyone who lived or was employed at the time of the disaster in the Lower Kuskokwim Regional Education Attendance Area (REAA), the Lower Yukon REAA, or the Northwest Arctic Borough areas may be eligible for Disaster Unemployment Assistance.

That’s a special kind of unemployment benefit that supports people whose ability to work was impacted by a disaster.

To qualify, the typhoon must have impacted your ability to return to the place where you worked, or you must have sustained an typhoon-related injury that impacted your ability to work. People who suddenly became a major support to their household following a death related to the typhoon may also be eligible. If you were scheduled to begin work in an area impacted by the typhoon, you may also qualify.

The assistance payments would be between $153 and $370 per week for up to 27 weeks. The deadline to apply is Feb. 20, 2026.

People who want to apply will be asked for their social security numbers, as well as dates they worked and contact information for employers. Self-employed people or those who were previously unemployed may also be eligible, and they will be asked to provide a record of their wages.

For more information and to see if you might qualify, call 907-465-4691. Free interpreter services are available.