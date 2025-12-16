FEMA to reimburse State for shelter costs following Typhoon Halong

Over $3 million in housing assistance has been committed to reimbursing the State for supporting people who evacuated their homes after Typhoon Halong.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency, also known as FEMA, announced its approval of the funds last week (Dec. 12).

The money falls under the agency’s public assistance program, which is different from its individual assistance program. That program can support households affected by the typhoon with personal damages to property. Those impacted can still file for financial assistance by the extended deadline of February 20.

The public program is separate and its emergency housing funds will reimburse the State for providing non-congregate sheltering for displaced households, in the form of hotel rooms. A portion of the $3 million also will reimburse costs related to congregate, or group, shelters operating in the weeks after the storm. A spokesperson from FEMA says the money will go towards covering facility costs associated with the Alaska Airlines Center and Egan Center.

Local government and tribal councils can still file for FEMA’s public assistance, which goes towards debris removal, rebuilding infrastructure, and preventative emergency measures.

For more information on how to file for public or individual assistance, call FEMA’s dedicated Alaska center at 1-866-342-1699.