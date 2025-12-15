Western Alaska Disaster Relief Fund distributes over $3.3 million in Halong aid

A donation fund has distributed over $3.3 million to communities impacted by Typhoon Halong.

The Western Alaska Disaster Relief Fund quickly formed in the days after the storm struck Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta communities. It destroyed homes and property, and displaced hundreds of people from their home villages.

The fund is facilitated by the Alaska Community Foundation (ACF) and has continued to collect donations to support disaster relief. It also has over a dozen partner organizations, including the Yukon Kuskokwim Health Corporation, Bethel Community Services Foundation, and the Association of Village Council Presidents.

In an announcement this week (Dec. 8), the foundation reported that $2.9 million has gone directly to tribal councils, city governments, and other regional organizations in Kipnuk, Kwigillingok, Chefornak, Napakiak, Napaskiak, Nightmute, Quinhagak, Bethel, and Tuntituliak. The money is intended to support temporary housing and home repairs as well as essential supplies and emergency assistance.

Some funding Over $225,000 of the fund has been used to purchase ATVs, snowmachines, and other winter supplies to aid in clean up and travel between villages.

Other money $130,000 has gone towards replenishing subsistence food stores. These funds were doled out with support from Bethel Food Bank, SeaShare, and the Kuskokwim River Inter-Tribal Fish Commission which are facilitating a traditional foods drive out of Bethel through the end of this week (Dec. 10).

Donations have also supported programs for mental health and violence prevention facilitated by the Teens Acting Against Violence Program under the Tundra Women’s Coalition.

They’ve also supported displaced students in the Lower Kuskokwim School District through school supplies and clothing.

KYUK also received support through the fund for its reporting and facilitation of community communication.