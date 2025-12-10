Bethel’s Alaska Native corporation to send out distributions this month

Bethel’s Alaska Native corporation said its annual shareholder distribution will be sent out on December 11.

This year, Bethel Native Corporation, or BNC, said it’ll distribute $5.59 per share, meaning the average BNC shareholder with 100 shares will receive $559. That’s 92 cents more per share than last year’s distribution, and over a dollar per share more than the 2023 distribution .

Additionally, BNC said there will be a $400 distribution for eligible Elders – shareholders over 65 as of December 1. The corporation announced its first-ever Elder benefits two years ago .

In total, BNC said it’ll distribute over $1.2 million to shareholders this month. Most of the corporation’s shareholders live in and around Bethel, according to the corporation.

Shareholder payments come from the corporation’s trust, called the Bethel Elkartaa Settlement Trust, or BEST.