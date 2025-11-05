Minor charged with manslaughter in Bethel shooting

A minor has been charged with manslaughter in Bethel in the death of a family member. Police responded to a home to find 57-year-old Gene Chaney Jr. severely wounded from an apparent shotgun blast in the early morning hours of Nov. 1.

According to charging documents, Chaney Jr. had called Bethel police just after midnight to report a domestic disturbance in the home where he was living. Only minutes later, Chaney Jr.’s partner called 911 to report that he had been shot and was unresponsive.

The minor allegedly fled the home prior to the arrival of emergency responders, but ultimately surrendered to police several hours later in the parking lot of the local hospital without incident.

The minor is being charged as an adult, but is not being named, per KYUK policy. They are currently being held at the Bethel Youth Facility. A preliminary hearing in the case is set for Nov. 10 in Bethel court.