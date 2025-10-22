Bethel Police and BSAR continue weeks-long search for missing 34-year old

Police and search and rescue crews are requesting the public’s assistance in locating 34-year-old Randy Jimmie, who has been missing in Bethel for two weeks.

The last known location of Jimmie’s cell phone was in City Subdivision between Napakiak Dr. and Akiak Dr. at 11 p.m. on Oct. 7.

Acquaintances of Jimmie said that he doesn’t usually wear glasses, but may have been wearing glasses when he was last seen. According to Bethel police, he may have been wearing a red or green hooded sweatshirt with a blue zip-up jacket over it and blue jeans. He is 5 foot 7 inches tall and 180 pounds.

Bethel Search and Rescue (BSAR) said that volunteers have searched nearly every street, as well as all of the city’s vacant houses, sand pits, and neighborhoods. They are urging Bethel residents to be extra vigilant about checking around their homes, and to also check security and home door camera footage for any clues about Jimmie’s whereabouts on Oct. 7 and the days following his disappearance.

As of Oct. 21, the Bethel Police Department confirmed that no new information had been received about Jimmie’s whereabouts. The department urged the public to share any information that might help in the search.

If you or anyone you know may have information about Randy Jimmie, please contact the Bethel Police Department at 907 543-3781, or Bethel Search and Rescue at 907 545-4357 or 907 545-4502.