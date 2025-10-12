Bethel flooding expected to recede after Sunday typhoon remnant impacts

Remnants of Typhoon Halong have hit communities across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta. In Bethel, it accounted for flooding in parts of town close to the river early on the morning of Sunday, Oct. 12.

At high tide around 9:30 a.m., water spilled over roads near the boat harbor and in river and slough-side neighborhoods, including the Alligator Acres subdivision. It also displaced a barge up against Brown Slough bridge. Bethel Police Department (BPD) said that they have not gotten any updates on potential impacts to the bridge.

1 of 3 — 251012-MCDolan-flood-05965.jpg A barge collided with the Brown's Slough bridge in Bethel early in the morning of Oct. 12, 2025. MaryCait Dolan 2 of 3 — 251012-MCDolan-flood-05943.jpg The Kuskokwim River in Bethel rises past normal high tide lines in the wake of ex-Typhoon Halong. Oct. 12, 2025. MaryCait Dolan 3 of 3 — 251012-MCDolan-flood-05961.jpg Trucks drive through deep water near the Brown's Slough bridge, the only road to and from Bethel's small boat harbor and Hangar Lake and Slough neighborhoods. Oct. 12, 2025. MaryCait Dolan

It appears that the water is on track to recede in Bethel. While the morning’s high tide on Oct. 12 reached nearly 4.6 feet, the high tide expected for 10:13 p.m. is predicted to be close to 0.9 feet. Winds are also expected to continue calming in the Bethel area.

As of the afternoon of Oct. 12, roads were closed at Alder Street and Bridge Avenue in Bethel for inbound traffic. People wishing to evacuate from the Brown Slough area are able to exit through those roads.

The City of Bethel also asks residents to avoid travel around Main Street, Fourth Avenue, Fifth Avenue, and Sixth Avenue.

BPD advises people to remain at home and off the roads unless necessary. Several Bethel power lines remain down.

The city reports that flood-impacted homes appear to be stable at this time. While damage is still being assessed, no roads appear to be washed out at this time.

To report any flood related issues, call 907-545-3781. For emergencies dial 911.