Low lying Yukon Delta coast communities face storm-surge flooding

The Yukon Delta coast remains under a flood warning and high wind advisory as a large storm moves up the coast of Western Alaska. To the south, the Kuskokwim Delta coast is under a flood advisory.

The National Weather Service in Fairbanks anticipates many communities along the Yukon Delta coast could see high water 5 to 7 feet above the normal highest tide line, as well as significant coastal erosion.

“We are looking at the potential for a more significant potential flooding event, especially when it comes to the storm surge,” said Meteorologist Carter MacKay with the National Weather Service in Fairbanks on Oct. 7.

The National Weather Service forecasts lower-lying communities like Nunam Iqua and Hooper Bay could be especially hard-hit by flooding.

In addition to flood warnings and advisories, many communities throughout the Yukon and Kuskokwim drainages have been under high wind warnings and advisories. MacKay said the strongest winds of the storm were expected to peak the afternoon and evening of Oct. 7.

“We've seen gusts, probably the strongest out there so far today across the Yukon Delta, out towards Bethel, about 50 to 60 miles an hour across the board,” MacKay said. “So really strong winds with this system are filling in.”

But MacKay said the water will continue to rise over the next day and a half.

“With that water already building up, that's where we'll see the peak: generally, later in the day [Oct. 8, the morning of Oct. 9], before water levels considerably drop heading into later in the week as this storm works well north up into the Chukchi Sea,” MacKay said.

As this storm tracks north, MacKay said the National Weather Service has its eye on another, even larger storm – the remnants of a typhoon – that could pass the Aleutians and travel up through Western Alaska early next week.