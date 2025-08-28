U.S. Coast Guard responds to stranded sailboat south of Unalaska

© 2025 KDLG
KUCB | By Maggie Nelson
Published August 28, 2025 at 2:25 PM AKDT
Berett Wilber
/
KUCB
The Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley is working to tow the vessel. Once they’ve established a tow, they’ll hand the Ahara off to a tug with Resolve Marine.

The U.S. Coast Guard is responding to a stranded sailing vessel about 23 miles south of Unalaska.

According to Operations Specialist Sabrina Slack, they received a call from the Ahara around 1:55 p.m. on Wednesday.

“They had either a broken engine or propeller, and they were needing a tow back into Dutch Harbor,” Slack said.

She said there is one person on board and no injuries reported.

The Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley is working to tow the vessel. Once they’ve established a tow, they’ll hand the Ahara off to a tug with Resolve Marine, an international marine salvage company with an office in Dutch Harbor.

Slack said a weather system is moving into the area, but conditions around the vessel as of Thursday morning were decent, with seas at about three feet and winds coming in from the northwest at about 15 knots.
Maggie Nelson
Hailing from Southwest Washington, Maggie moved to Unalaska in 2019. She's dabbled in independent print journalism in Oregon and completed her Master of Arts in English Studies at Western Washington University — where she also taught Rhetoric and Composition courses.
