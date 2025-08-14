US housing secretary snubs press in visit to Bethel and Napakiak

Among the handful of officials visiting Alaska in recent weeks, the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta hub of Bethel had the special opportunity to host United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Scott Turner on Aug. 13.

Many in Bethel didn’t know anything about Turner’s visit. Some learned the day before when Sen. Dan Sullivan mentioned it during an Aug. 12 press conference in Anchorage.

"The rural challenges that we’re gonna see when the secretary goes to Bethel tonight," Sullivan said.

It was the first public mention that the former professional football player would visit the Western Alaska hub.

That evening, Bethel residents saw Turner and his entourage at a local pizzeria. Meanwhile, KYUK emails to Turner’s office requesting details or a chance to speak went unanswered.

However, some local and statewide organizations did know about the visit. The Alaska Federation of Natives (AFN), which organized a luncheon at the Yukon-Kuskokwim Health Corporation, sent out an email weeks earlier to attendees. It said that no press would be allowed, but that “HUD’s press team will attend and share media with event organizers." An AFN spokesperson confirmed on Aug. 14 that those instructions came directly from the federal agency.

Rumors of where the entourage might go in Bethel swirled among residents. On the morning of Aug. 13, Turner’s security team was spotted at the community’s only homeless shelter, Bethel Winter House. One guard posted outside questioned KYUK.

Guard: "Are you scheduled to be here or... ?"

KYUK: "We’re just trying to say hi to Secretary Turner while he’s in town."

Guard: "Okay, so have you scheduled that with his staff?"

KYUK: "I’ve tried. I haven’t got any emails replied to. Is there any way to say hi to him?"

Guard: "No, not unless you’ve scheduled something ahead of time and stuff like that."

The chance to catch Turner between stops on his tour of Bethel wasn’t going well.

But then KYUK received word that Sen. Lisa Murkowski was on the noon flight to Bethel. When she arrived, she gave a quick rundown as she hurried off to her next stop.

Samantha Watson / KYUK Three boats holding U.S. Housing and Urban Development Secretary Scott Turner and a delegation of community leaders and public officials depart the Bethel harbor on Aug. 13, 2025.

"The secretary of housing, he got in yesterday, he’s been doing meetings this morning and we’re gonna do a quick river trip," Murkowski said.

Murkowski said that she was unaware and unable to comment about the lack of public engagement around the event.

On the afternoon of Aug. 13, the entourage departed in three packed boats from the Bethel harbor. Murkowski later said that she had accompanied them downriver to Napakiak to see the community’s nearly finished new school. Meanwhile, Turner’s press secretary responded by email, confirming no media availability.

Ultimately, the organizations and officials that did participate had positive things to say. Peter Evon, head of the Association of Village Council Presidents, Regional Housing Authority, said that it was a resounding success.

"We are extremely appreciative for the HUD secretary to make the long trip all the way from [Washington, D.C.] to come and see us firsthand. Not only stopping in Anchorage, but coming all the way up to Bethel, and then taking that extra step to actually come to the village of Napakiak to see the challenges and issues that we deal with on a day-to-day basis to deliver safe and affordable housing to our region," Evon said.

With the media barred, it will now be up to Evon and others from the region to provide a local perspective on its significance.