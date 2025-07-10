Body of man recovered near Alakanuk

The body of a man has been recovered near the lower Yukon River community of Alakanuk, according to Alaska State Troopers .

Troopers said that the man has been identified as 37-year-old Benjamin Edmund. Troopers were notified on the evening of July 9 that the body had been discovered floating in a slough near the community. According to troopers, Edmund had not been seen for multiple days and had not been reported as missing to the state prior to his body being found.

On July 10, a trooper spokesperson said that no foul play was suspected, but that Edmund’s body had been sent to the state medical examiner’s office in Anchorage to determine the official cause and manner of death. Edmund’s next of kin have been notified.