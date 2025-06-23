Canonized on the Kuskokwim: Orthodox faithful descend on Kwethluk for the glorification of St. Olga

Shots rang out over the Kwethluk River as a mass of pilgrims lining the muddy banks sang a hymn of blessing on the eve of the summer solstice. At last, leaders of the Orthodox church had arrived in Kwethluk for the glorification of St. Olga – the first-ever Yup’ik saint and first female Orthodox saint in North America.

Katie Baldwin Basile Metropolitan Tikhon, leader of the Orthoodox Church in America, arrives in Kwethluk by boat for the glorification of St. Olga on June 19, 2025.

For Kwethluk, the glorification is a long-awaited honor for Olinka “Arrsamquq” Michael, or Matushka Olga, a local midwife who gained a reputation as a gifted healer of deep-seated trauma during her life. Since her death in 1979, accounts of her miracles have spread throughout the Orthodox world, culminating in this historic moment.

In the crumbling cemetery of the old St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church, priests set Olga’s wooden casket on blocks, just feet from the spot where they exhumed her remains seven months earlier. It’s something that hadn’t been done in Alaska since the exhumation of St. Herman on Spruce Island near Kodiak in 1970.

As local priest Fr. Vasily Fisher explained, before Olga could be venerated as a saint, her final funeral rite, or panikhida, needed to be performed. Going forward, the day of her death will be celebrated instead as her birth as a saint.

"Everything is done as if going backwards; they come back to the church in the presence of life. Our faith is about life. Sainthood is about life," Fisher said.

1 of 3 — 062025-St-Olga-KBasile-0858.jpg A final panikhida, an Orthodox funeral rite, is performed for St. Olga as part of her glorification in Kwethluk on June 19, 2025. Katie Baldwin Basile 2 of 3 — 062025-St-Olga-KBasile-0908.jpg A procession carries St. Olga's casket from the old Orthodox cemetery to the new St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church as part of her glorification ceremony in Kwethluk on June 19, 2025. Katie Baldwin Basile 3 of 3 — 062025-St-Olga-KBasile-6022.jpg Orthodox clergy and pilgrims join in a procession to the St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church for the glorification of St. Olga in Kwethluk on June 19, 2025. Katie Baldwin Basile

Some gathered in the cemetery had tears in their eyes. Others patted beads of sweat from their foreheads. Olga’s descendants stood transfixed among headscarved pilgrims from nearby villages and from as far away as Romania and Australia. The head of the Orthodox Church in America (OCA), Metropolitan Tikhon, traveled from Washington, D.C.

As Archbishop Alexei of Alaska read a passage from the Book of Psalms, a sudden gust of wind from nowhere cut through the otherwise still afternoon. It was hard to not get swept up in the feeling that something miraculous was afoot.

After the funeral rite, a procession featuring flowing robes, golden banners, puffs of incense, and a couple curious village dogs bore the casket along a short dusty track to the church in the section of Kwethluk known as downtown.

During the four-hour service that followed, it was standing room only, which worked out well for a religious tradition that doesn’t make use of pews. The chanting and choreography, what Alexei referred to as an “elaborate, beautiful dance,” ended when St. Olga’s casket was opened for pilgrims to kiss her sacred relics and receive her blessing.

1 of 8 — 062025-St-Olga-KBasile-1164.jpg Archbishop Alexei reveals the official icon of St. Olga at the St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Kwethluk on June 19, 2025. Past icons have typically shown St. Olga holding a bowl of water and towel to symbolize her role as a midwife. In the new icon, the bowl and towel are replaced by an image of the church they plan to build in Kwethluk in her honor. Katie Baldwin Basile 2 of 8 — 062025-St-Olga-KBasile-6323.jpg Metropolitan Tikhon, head of the Orthodox Church in America, leads a divine liturgy on the second day of the glorification of St. Olga in Kwethluk on June 20, 2025. Katie Baldwin Basile 3 of 8 — 062025-St-Olga-KBasile-1962 (2).jpg Jason Larson holds up Bess Chakravarty as she weeps over the relics of St. Olga at the St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Kwethluk on June 19, 2025. Chakravarty traveled to Kwethluk from New York and said St. Olga visited her in a vision many years ago and helped her heal from years of trauma and abuse she suffered as a child. Katie Baldwin Basile 4 of 8 — 062025-St-Olga-KBasile-2894.jpg Fr. Martin Nicolai leads a choir during the glorifcation ceremony for St. Olga in the St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Kwethluk on June 19, 2025. Katie Baldwin Basile 5 of 8 — dfdfdfd.jpg Fr. Nicholai Larson, Fr. Vasily Fisher, and Fr. Maxim Isaac (left to right) receive a blessing from the relics of St. Olga that they helped to exhume roughly seven months earlier in Kwethluk on June 20, 2025. Katie Baldwin Basile 6 of 8 — 062025-St-Olga-KBasile-6119.jpg Crystal Dushkin and Marii Swetzof of Atka light candles during ceremonies surrounding St. Olga's glorification in Kwethluk on June 19, 2025. Katie Baldwin Basile 7 of 8 — 062025-St-Olga-KBasile-6096.jpg Women and children stand on the left side of the church, as is tradition in the Orthodox faith, during services for the glorification of St. Olga at the St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church in Kwethluk on June 19, 2025. Katie Baldwin Basile 8 of 8 — 062025-St-Olga-KBasile-2361.jpg The old St. Nicholas Russian Orthodox Church is seen as the sun of the summer solstice falls below the horizon in Kwethluk on June 20, 2025. Katie Baldwin Basile

One of Olga’s nieces, Bertha Howard, summed up her memories of her aunt succinctly.

"Ikayurluki yuut, naklegtarluni (she helped, she was compassionate), that’s all I can say," Howard said.

For Olga’s granddaughter, Atan' Winkelman, the inclusion of Yugtun in many of the glorification services was a highlight.

Katie Baldwin Basile Atan' Winkelman, granddaughter of Olinka "Arrsamquq" Michael, is seen in Kwethluk on June 19, 2025.

"It's very cool to see actual Yugtun words... to recognize the Yupik people, to use the word 'Elders' in song. I've never heard that anywhere else in any of our venerating any other saint," Winkelman said.

As pilgrims filed by outside the church, Winkelman said that the scene was a lot to process.

"I'm finding the whole exhuming of her body, the whole glorification, canonization, very strange. Because she was an actual person to me that would hold me, and piggyback me, and we would sit and eat together, or I would sit and watch her sew," Winkelman said.

Olga’s youngest surviving daughter, Matushka Helen Larson, remembers the many women who would pay visits to her childhood home in Kwethluk to sit down to tea with her mother.

Katie Baldwin Basile Matushka Helen Larson is the youngest daughter of Olinka "Arrsamquq" Michael, who was glorified as St. Olga by the Orthodox Church in America in Kwethluk on June 19, 2025.

"They’d talk for hours, but I wouldn't listen because she wouldn't want me to listen," Larson said. "But I knew she was helping someone. [They would] come in looking very heavy, you know. And then when they go, they're lighter."

With Kwethluk cast further into the spotlight of the Orthodox world, Larson said that she hasn’t lost perspective.

"I still think of her as just my mom," Larson said.

For many others, Olga has become “St. Olga, Matushka of All Alaska,” a symbol of compassion, modesty, and empathy that appears to resonate just as much across the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta as it does the world.

Katie Basile contributed reporting to this story.