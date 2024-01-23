© 2024 KDLG
Public Radio for Alaska's Bristol Bay
'A' season opens with 1.3 million metric tons of pollock to catch

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published January 23, 2024 at 9:22 PM AKST
Factory Trawlers like the F/T Alaska Ocean, pictured here in Dutch Harbor in 2023, harvest Alaska pollock in the Bering Sea and process it onboard, producing fillets, surimi and fish oil all aboard the ship.
Theo Greenly
/
KUCB
Factory Trawlers like the F/T Alaska Ocean, pictured here in Dutch Harbor in 2023, harvest Alaska pollock in the Bering Sea and process it onboard, producing fillets, surimi and fish oil all aboard the ship.

Alaska pollock’s “A” season opened saturday. That’s when the pollock trawlers set out into the Bering Sea to scoop up the whitefish that keeps Unalaska’s lights on.

The North Pacific Fishery Management Council set the 2024 total allowable catch for pollock in the Bering Sea at 1.3 million metric tons, keeping consistent with last year.

Pacific Fishing Magazine editor Wesley Loy chatted with KUCB to discuss what the 2024 TAC means for the pollock industry, and what to expect during this year’s “A” season.
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member.
