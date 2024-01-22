© 2024 KDLG
Tustumena to make five Aleutian chain runs this summer

KUCB | By Theo Greenly
Published January 22, 2024 at 11:47 PM AKST
The current Tustumena, seen here in Sand Point in August 2023, was built in 1964 and has sailed one of the roughest ferry routes in the world for almost six decades. Her replacement is expected in 2027.
Theo Greenly
/
KUCB
The Alaska Marine Highway System released its 2024 summer schedule, and the M/V Tustumena is scheduled to make one Aleutian chain run a month from May through September, totaling five port calls in Dutch Harbor.

The “Trusty Tusty" celebrates her sixtieth birthday this year. The aging ferry has spent much of the last year in dry dock for repairs while the state races to build a replacement for the iconic ship.

The ferry’s first visit to Unalaska is scheduled for May 18. The ferry regularly made two Aleutian runs a month before pandemic-era travel restrictions led to reduced service. This is the fourth year the ferry will operate under that slimmed-down schedule. Communities without regular, direct flights to Anchorage — like Akutan and False Pass — are especially feeling the crunch.

The state is currently seeking bids for a contractor to build the Tustumena’s replacement — they aim to have the new ferry ocean-ready by 2027.

Ferry-goers can now book passage for summer sailings — the Tustumena is scheduled to arrive in Dutch Harbor on the following dates:

May 18

June 15

July 27

Aug. 24

Sept. 14
Theo Greenly
Theo Greenly reports from the Aleutians as a Report for America corps member. He got his start in public radio at KCRW in Santa Monica, California, and has produced radio stories and podcasts for stations around the country.
