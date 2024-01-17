Bethel woman charged with felony assault for stabbing

A Bethel woman has been arrested for stabbing someone inside her home.

According to court documents, Sharla Diane Parka was charged with first degree assault, a Class A felony, on Monday, Jan. 8.

Bethel Police Department Detective Dylan Floyd is the investigating officer. She said that on Monday, Jan 8, at around 12:30 p.m., the department got a call about a domestic assault at a home on Ptarmigan Street. When the initial officer responded and got inside the home, the suspect did not have a weapon in their possession. But Floyd said that the scene was gory.

“The house was covered in blood. There was obvious signs of blood that had been pooling on the floor, as well as markings on the wall. And the suspect was separated from the victim, as well as the witnesses that were there and involved, including three juveniles that were in the home,” Floyd said.

According to Floyd, once the scene was safe enough, paramedics came in and transported the victim to the Yukon-Kuskokwim Delta Regional Hospital. Parka, who is charged with the assault, told Bethel Police that she was the victim and acted in self-defense. Floyd said that after interviewing witnesses and investigating, 25-year-old Parka was arrested.

“She was placed under arrest for assault in the first degree and transported to the hospital for treatment of her injuries. And then in part of that, she assaulted an officer in that progress, and she was then arrested or charged additionally with assault in the fourth degree, and she was transported to jail after the treatment of her injuries at the hospital,” Floyd said.

Floyd said that the victim was medevaced to Anchorage, but that they are expected to recover. She added that three juveniles who were in the house are okay. Floyd said that the police officer who was injured during Parka’s arrest has recovered and is back on duty.

Parka is being represented by Maresa Anne Jenson, a public defender, and their next court date is a preliminary hearing on Friday, Jan. 19. If convicted, Parka could face up to 20 years in prison and a fine up to $250,000 for the felony first degree assault charge.