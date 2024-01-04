© 2024 KDLG
‘A very slow, methodical approach’: Genius Star XI could remain in Unalaska Bay for weeks

KUCB | By Theo Greenly,
Andy Lusk
Published January 4, 2024 at 4:24 PM AKST
The M/V Genius Star XI remains stable. Assessment teams report air quality remains normal and there is no indication of heat in or around the cargo holds.

The M/V Genius Star XI, which anchored in Unalaska after a fire ignited in a cargo hold carrying lithium-ion batteries last month, is stable, but the response team says the ship could remain moored at Broad Bay for some time.

KUCB’s Theo Greenly sat down with Coast Guard Lt. Tyler Justus to talk about the current situation. Justus said the fire is out and the situation is stable, but it could take weeks before the team finishes the response phase.

This conversation has been edited for length and clarity. Press play to listen.

The Coast Guard reports the Genius Star XI
“We launched an HC-130 airplane from Air Station Kodiak and we also diverted U.S. Coast Guard Cutter Alex Haley to assist,” said Coast Guard Lieutenant Commander Michael Salerno.
The Coast Guard is responding to a reported fire aboard the 410-foot cargo vessel Genius Star XI, approximately 200 miles southwest of Dutch Harbor, Alaska on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2023. The Genius Star XI will remain offshore from Dutch Harbor as response crews prepare to assist and the Coast Guard will establish a safety zone around the vessel. The image shows heat signatures from engine room and exhaust stack, but no indication of excess heat in the cargo compartments where the fire was reported.
