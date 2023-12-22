Wells Fargo workers in Bethel withdraw union petition as other branches move to unionize

Bank workers at the Wells Fargo branch in Bethel withdrew their petition to file for a union election with the National Labor Relations Board on Wednesday, Dec. 20. The withdrawal came as a surprise after workers at another Wells Fargo branch in Albuquerque, New Mexico voted to form a union on Dec. 20, becoming the first-ever Wells Fargo workers to unionize.

Walter Sexton is a personal banker at the Bethel branch who issued a statement on the union election withdrawal.

Sexton wrote “although those of us at the Bethel branch have decided to withdraw our petition and hold on moving forward with a union election at this time, our values have not changed. We believe Wells Fargo workers need a voice on the job. We believe in being advocates for ourselves and our customers. We believe change at Wells Fargo is past due.”

A Wells Fargo spokesperson said, “we are pleased with this development and look forward to continuing to engage with our employees directly.”