Gladys Jung Elementary hosts FIRST Lego League Regional Robotics Competition

KDLG 670AM | By Francisco Martínezcuello
Published December 15, 2023 at 9:00 AM AKST
The regional FIRST Lego League Robotics competition was held on Dec. 8 and Dec. 9 at Gladys Jung Elementary. Eleven teams traveled to Bethel for the event. The teams consisted of students between the fourth and eighth grades, and they built Lego robots following this year’s theme of art and masterpiece.

KYUK’s Francisco Martínezcuello was at the competition and spoke to many people, including event organizer Mike Gehman, and Coach Nellie Hunter. He also spoke to students Paul Jung, Janeva Andrews, Skyler Howard, and Sally Peters in this audio postcard.

FIRST LEGO Robotics Regional Competition
Francisco Martínezcuello
Francisco Martínezcuello is the KYUK News Reporting Fellow and a graduate of UC Berkeley School of Journalism. He is also a veteran of the United States Marine Corps.
