LISTEN: Veterans Day Celebration at Bethel Regional High School
1 of 8 — drive-download-20231109T180810Z-001/231108-MCDolan-VeteransDay-908147.jpg
Community members gather at Bethel Regional High School to honor Veteran's Day on Nov. 8, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
2 of 8 — drive-download-20231109T180810Z-001/231108-MCDolan-VeteransDay-908247.jpg
Community members gather at Bethel Regional High School to honor Veteran's Day on Nov. 8, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
3 of 8 — drive-download-20231109T180810Z-001/231108-MCDolan-VeteransDay-908318.jpg
The Bethel VFW post honors Tammy Rogers at the Betehl Regional High School Veteran's Day assembly. Nov. 8, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
4 of 8 — drive-download-20231109T180810Z-001/231108-MCDolan-VeteransDay-908420.jpg
Katya Carl, a student at JROTC cadet at Bethel Regional High School. Nov. 8. 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
5 of 8 — drive-download-20231109T180810Z-001/231108-MCDolan-VeteransDay-908169.jpg
The Bethel Regional High School band plays several patriotic tunes in honor of Veteran's Day. Nov. 8, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
6 of 8 — drive-download-20231109T180810Z-001/231108-MCDolan-VeteransDay-908371.jpg
Two handmade quilts are given to local veterans at the Bethel Regional High School Veteran's Day assembly. Nov. 8, 2023.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
7 of 8 — drive-download-20231109T180810Z-001/231108-MCDolan-VeteransDay-908072.jpg
Community members gather at Bethel Regional High School to honor Veteran's Day on Nov. 8, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
8 of 8 — drive-download-20231109T180810Z-001/231108-MCDolan-VeteransDay-908277.jpg
The Bethel Regional High School JROTC Cadets stand in uniform at the Veteran's Day assembly. Nov. 8, 2023 in Bethel, Alaska.
MaryCait Dolan / KYUK
Every year, students and staff at Bethel Regional High School gather to honor the region’s veterans right before the Veterans Day holiday, which is Saturday, Nov 11. KYUK’s Francisco Martínezcuello, who is also a Marine Corps veteran, went to the ceremony and asked veterans Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Calvetti, Marine Lance Cpl. Sean Gregory Pitre-Van Cura, Army Spc. Fritz Charles, and students Ana Howard, Dalen Hoffman, and Robert Gutierrez what they thought about the holiday.
