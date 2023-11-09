Listen: Veterans Day Celebration at Bethel Regional High School

Every year, students and staff at Bethel Regional High School gather to honor the region’s veterans right before the Veterans Day holiday, which is Saturday, Nov 11. KYUK’s Francisco Martínezcuello, who is also a Marine Corps veteran, went to the ceremony and asked veterans Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Calvetti, Marine Lance Cpl. Sean Gregory Pitre-Van Cura, Army Spc. Fritz Charles, and students Ana Howard, Dalen Hoffman, and Robert Gutierrez what they thought about the holiday.

