FEMA Disaster Assistance teams visiting Russian Mission and returning to Kwethluk

On Sept. 18, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) scheduled a visit by disaster assistance teams to Russian Mission and Kwethluk to help people register for federal disaster assistance from the ice jam and snowmelt flooding that occurred this past spring.

From 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 19 and Wednesday, Sept. 20, representatives from FEMA, the U.S. Small Business Administration, and the Alaska Division of Homeland Security & Emergency Management will be in Russian Mission and Kwethluk. They will set up at the city office on Main Street in Russian Mission, and at the tribal hall in Kwethluk. They will be there to register survivors for disaster assistance, and to answer questions about the application process and what happens next.

According to a press release, immediately following registration, housing inspectors will travel to the applicants’ damaged properties to perform a home and personal property inspection. FEMA staff will always have appropriate federal identification and will never charge for assistance.

If unable to apply with FEMA specialists in the field, people can also register by calling FEMA’s Alaska Hotline at 866-342-1699 between 8:30 a.m. and 6 p.m. AKT, Monday through Saturday. People can also register by visiting disasterassistance.gov or using the FEMA mobile app .

Language assistance is available for individuals who do not speak English well. If you require assistance, call or text 907-727-6221 or send an email to FEMA-language-access-request@fema.dhs.gov. You can also notify staff in the field.

