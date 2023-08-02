The Valcarce Law Offices burn down

According to a Bethel Police Department Press Release, on Wednesday, Aug. 2, at approximately 2:50 a.m., they received a report of a fire at 900 Third Avenue, the Valcarce Law Offices. Officers arrived with the Bethel Fire Department and observed that the business was fully engulfed. The report said that there was no one in the building at the time of the fire.

Anita Holmes lives across the street.

“I was in the bed sleeping when I heard a noise. I thought it was raining hard. I heard noise like scratching on the wall. Like, what it was hitting a house. And then I jumped up. Then I thought it was that I heard a pop. So I thought it was next door. So I ran through the door, and then the flames was just insane. Like, the flames was so intense. And then the fire department hadn't gotten here yet. And then one of my coworkers, he heard the same thing. And then he called the police. And then by the time they got here, it was engulfed. It was engulfed in flames,” Holmes said.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, and the Alaska State Fire Marshal's Office has been contacted and will be assisting with the investigation.

Holmes is still in shock.

"I can't believe it. I can't believe it. I'm just like, wow, I don't understand. I'm like, it was a beautiful day yesterday. It wasn't that hot, and no one really goes in and out of that place,” Holmes said.

If anyone has any information on the fire, please contact Lt. Wigner or Officer Murphy at 907-543-3781.

This is the third structure fire in Bethel so far this summer.